Controversial media personality Afia Schwarzenegger has reacted to a romantic video of her bestie Tracey Boakye and husband Frank Badu Ntiamoah us serving with couple goals.

The two were seen in a video uploaded to Tracey’s Instagram page kissing and enjoying each other’s company in a car as Kizz Daniel’s hit song ‘Cough’ plays in the background.

Tracey’s caption to the video suggested that she had no time to waste on her detractors as she’s now a family woman whose full attention is dedicated to her husband and children only.

“My Children and my sweet Husband, that’s all that matters to me Now. All the rest Na Background Music,” she wrote.

Afia Schwar who’s known to be a loudmouth and the number cheerleader for Tracey Boakye decided to share her two cents after coming across the video.

In her reaction, she wondered why Tracey keeps giving her “haters” unbearable pressure and sleepless night with the flaunting of her married life.

Taking to the comments session she wrote: “If Kwaku @frank_badu_ntiamoah doesn’t seize your fone or delete that TikTok, I am coming to that house with a cane. I am coming to that house with a cane. Why are you doing this to haters? Can’t they hate in peace again”

Tracey Boakye and Afia Schwar make up the “Mafia Gang” alongside Diamond Appiah.

The trio, except Afia, claim to be boss ladies and millionaires with high value asserts like luxury houses to boast of.

However, their self-acclaimed high standards are viewed as chicken change by trolls who mock them for being empty barrels.