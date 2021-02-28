type here...
My sons will not marry any woman born and bred in Ghana- Afia Schwar

By Gideon Osei-Agyare
Afia Schwarzenegger has reacted to her twin son and his girlfriend’s bedroom photo which dropped days ago.

In her latest video, the comedienne insisted that she would not allow for her twin sons to date and for that matter marry girls born and bred in Ghana.

In one of the most trending stories of the past week, Afia Schwar’s twin son, James Ian Geiling Heerdegen, and his bae Naa Koshie were spotted all loved up in a photo taken from a bedroom.

In the photo, Naa Koshie pouted as James wrapped her in his arms and planted a kiss on her cheek. 

Moments after the photo dropped Afia Schwar commented on a social media post about her son claiming that his relationship with the said lady had ended.

Afia’s most recent video confirms her comment as she has hilariously indicated that her sons are strictly for girls who have had a better life growing up outside the country.

She added that since most Ghanaians do not want her as their in law, she had also resolved to marry her sons off to Ghanaians who have made a good living for themselves in the diaspora.

Source:GHPAGE

