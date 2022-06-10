type here...
Afia Schwar reacts to Chairman Wontumi's Ghc2million lawsuit?
Entertainment

Afia Schwar reacts to Chairman Wontumi’s Ghc2million lawsuit?

By Armani Brooklyn
Afia Schwarzenegger joins Wontumi FM
Afia Schwarzenegger and Chairman Wontumi
Afia Schwarzenegger’s shared a cryptic message on her IG page “A wise man once said and I quote, ‘any idiot can go to court’” – And it is believed to be a reaction to Chairman Wontumi’s Ghc2 million lawsuit over her sex and ‘tui tui’ claims.

Just a few hours ago, a writ that landed on the internet confirmed that Bernard Antwi Bosiako aka Chairman Wontumi has sued Afia Schwar GHC 2,000,000.00) for defaming him.

In his suit Chairman Wontumi is seeking a perpetual injunction restraining the Defendant, her workers, servants, allies, agents, assigns or anybody claiming or taking instructions from her from further publishing any further defamatory material against the Plaintiff.

Chairman Wontumi officially sues Afia Schwar
Chairman Wontumi officially sues Afia Schwar

Whiles indirectly commenting on the trending court saga, Afia Schwar has reiterated once again that “Any idiot can go to court”.

Afia Schwar had earlier said the same thing in one of her videos after Lawyer Maurice Ampaw hinted 3 days ago that Chairman Wontunmi will legally deal with her.

The caption she attached to her most recent picture on IG reads; “A wise man once said and I quote “ANY IDIOT CAN GO TO COURT”!

Afia Schwar’s recently described how Chairman Wontumi allegdely farts when he ejaculating.

This obscene revelation prompted a response from Lawyer Ampaw, to which Afia Schwar responded with curses, which has now ended in a legal tussle.

    Source:Ghpage

