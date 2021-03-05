type here...
Afia Schwar reacts to video of her son begging ex-girlfriend

By Gideon Osei-Agyare
Afia Schwarzenegger has reacted to the viral video of her son reconciling with his ex-girlfriend.

A fan reacted to a post on the actress’ Instagram page and asked if she had seen the trending video of her son purportedly begging his ex to take him back.

In response, Afia commented that the video was indeed an old video and that his son was with her at that moment.

She disparaged the young lady and her friends calling them prostitutes and stated that they could bring out whatever videos they had.

Afia reiterated that his son will never turn down free meat and insisted that he was done with the lady in question.

To further prove her point, the comedienne shared a screenshot of her private chat with her son, James in which he told his mum that the video was old.

Afia teased that she had turned down queues of proposals from foreign ladies and would not even imagine the thought of her son dating Naa Korshie.

