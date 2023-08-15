- Advertisement -

Afia Schwarzenegger has fired back at Ayisha Modi for going on radio to denigrate her and her friends, Tracey Boakye and Diamond Appiah.

During her recent interview on Angel FM with host Ohemaa Woyeje, Ayisha Modi made some new staggering claims against the three friends alleging that the trio are low-key involved in hookup.

According to her, Afia Schwarzenegger, Diamond Appiah and Tracey Boakye do no other job than sleep with rich men to survive as they are as broke as a church yet claim to be self-sufficient.

In an expected rebuttal, Afia who’s notorious for her swift clap back at her detractors has jumped to the defence of her squad.

She went live on Instagram to also launch her defensive missiles and also make sure to bring out hidden secrets about Ayisha

Watch the video below