Afia Schwar has boldly jabbed Chairman Wontumi and Lawyer Maurice Ampaw after news landed on the internet that she has been sued – Hence she should be ready to face court charges for defamation.

Afia Schwar’s court case was disclosed by controversial lawyer Maurice Ampaw, who indicated that Afia Schwar has disgraced Chairman Wontumi with all her false claims.

In a recent radio interview, Lawyer Maurice Ampaw revealed that he is handling the case for Chairman Wontumi and will do anything to put Afia Schwar behind bars.

He added that Chairman Wontumi is a decent man with a high moral character and a responsible married man for that matter.

“As if we don’t have laws in this country. How can you go on Instagram and disgrace someone’s husband that he sits on you and farts while making love to you? Have you ever heard Chairman Wontumi being involved in a sex scandal?

He is a decent guy with high moral character. She only wants to destroy the man because she is in pain. We will not allow impunity in the system. She will soon be summoned to court to come and explain what she said. We will also report the case to the IGP, Mr. George Akuffo Dampare. She will soon be invited by the police to write her statement and we will continue from there”, Maurice Ampaw noted.

In reaction to the court saga, Afia Schwar has taken a deep swipe at both Lawyer Maurice Ampaw and Chairman Wontumi in a new video.

According to the nonchalant socialite, “Any idiot can go to court”. She made these remarks while braiding her hair moments after she got notified that she has been sued for defamation by publicly lying over having an affair with Chairman Wontumi.

Afia Schwar is a very troublesome woman and I don’t know what can tame her because she has disrespected every prominent person in the country.