Afia Schwarzenegger has addressed her long-standing feud with Deloris Frimpong-Manso, aka Delay, lasting more than a decade.

For the past 12 years, there’s been bad blood between the comedienne and the TV/Radio personality and we all have seen how things have unfolded till date.

It all begun after Afia, who starred in the 2010 hit drama series ‘Afia Schwarzenegger’ produced by Delay, allegedly parted ways with her boss over issues of renumeration.

Speaking on UTV’s United Showbiz Saturday, Afia Schwar said she never got paid for her role as the lead character and Delay who took advantage of her naivity as a wanna-be star.

Although she had become a popular star at the time owing to Delay, Afia said she was as poor and hungry as a church rat as she could not even afford three square meals a day.

Watch how she chronicled what exactly led to their split in the video below:

While Afia Schwar is known for her brutal and insult-laden attacks, Delay is seen as the calm one who only fires random shots through innuendos.

For many years, Afia has received bad press for her outspoken attitude but she has openly declared she would not allow herself to be bullied by anyone.

She also addressed her conflict with Chairman Wontumi and her visit to Nogopko shrine, revealing that she is ye to file her response to the defamtion suit filed by the NPP big wig.