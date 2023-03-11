Afia Schwar rips into Tonardo in new video over his gay allegations against her sons

Ghanaian actress and media personality Afia Schwarzenegger went full ballistic on Nana Tornado in her latest interview with blogger Zionfelix.

The two feuding internet personalities had been trading insults on social media and making damning allegations against each other in the past few month, with homosexuality claims usually at the center of their fights.

While Afia Schwar had accused him of being gay, Tonardo on the other hand alleged that James, one-half of Afia’s twin sons, is also gay, and for which he threatened to release explicit videos of James in bed with other men, to back his claims.

The loudmouth comedienne went bonkers on Tornado while responding to his vile attacks when she finally addressed the array of reports and controversies that have seen her trending in the blogs for the wrong reasons for many months.

Afia said her sons are not gay as alleged, and even if the reports were true, she wouldn’t have disowned her own biological children because she’s not homophobic.

She insisted that they are straight and love to have intimacy with women, warning that they will have sex with women who throw themselves at them “on condom base”.

She dragged Tonardo in the mud and went on to address him with unprintable names, including calling him a failed gay prostitute.

In fact, she said a whole lot of unspeakable things about him in the no-hold-back interview.

Watch a snippet of the full video below

In the lengthy interview, Afia Schwar also responded to reports of being banned from using social media for two years in the verdict of the contempt case brought against her Ghanaian businessman and politician Benard Antwi Boasiako, alias Chairman Wontumi.

As part of the judgment, she was also fined GHC 60,000 for contempt of court as her 10-day prison sentence was revoked after she rendered an apology to the court after she was earlier convicted.

But in her recent interview, Afia claimed that the report was untrue and had been spread by a mentally unstable person – referring to Lawyer Maurice Ampaw, council for Chairman Wontumi.