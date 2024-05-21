“I’ll dine with you all in hell” – Afia Schwar to take revenge on all those who have bullied & taken advantage of her

In the last few days, the lawyers for media personality Kwasi Aboagye have written to Afia Schwarzenegger to retract her statement and apologize for defaming their client or face legal action.

According to them, Afia Schwarzenegger who is seen as a controversial figure in the country has seven days to heed their demands or face the consequences that follow.

It explained that Afia Schwarzenegger has for a long time been making defamatory statements against their client but he never responded or gave her that attention.

The letter disclosed that the radio presenter can soak in all the insults from Afia Schwarzenegger but for her to spread lies about him having intercourse with minors and cheating on his wife isn’t something he would want to let slide.

Therefore they are seeking an apology, retraction and the removal of all audiovisual recordings of all the derogatory statements she made about him recently from the internet.

Well, Afia Schwarzenegger has responded to the letter by indicating that she isn’t going to retract or apologize for what she said.

She disclosed that Akwasi Aboagye had an affair with her and a friend some 20 years ago when they were both minors so she is right to say the presenter has been sleeping with minors.

Afia Schwarzenegger continued by asking if the lawyers in the country have no work to do rather than write her a letter threatening to sue her.

Yet in another post shared online, Afia Schwar has also shared a letter from her legal team in reaction to earlier issued to him by Akwasi Aboagye.

Captioning the letter, Afia Schwar who seemingly is in pain mentioned that she is now a full grown demon who is ready to come at all the people who have bullied her.

