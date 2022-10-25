- Advertisement -

Pending Mzbel’s ‘Asibolanga’ diss song release, Afia Schwar has taken to the internet to mock and shame Mzbel for being a rape victim.

In the disgusting video, Afia Schwar made a complete mockery of how Mzbel has been raped thrice.

During an IG live, she made reference to Prophet Nigel Gaisie, KNUST students and a gang of robbers who forcefully penetrated into her.

A line in Mzbel’s yet-to-be-released diss song shames Afia Schwar for having a cheap vagina reason men sleep with her like a prostitute.

Addressing this jab, Afia Schwar fired Mzbel and according to her, since she has been raped thrice, she’s not fit to call her names.

As fumed by Afia Schwar, Mzbel is the one with a cheap vagina and not her because even armed robbers have had a taste of her.

The controversial comedienne who is ready to draw blood warned Mzbel to be careful with the fire she’s playing it with because she’ll regret it very soon.

Meanwhile, Mzbel has alleged that she’s under spiritual attack after releasing a snippet of her diss song to Afia Schwar.

In a post on her IG page, she noted that she would consult her spiritual mothers and fathers for advice about whether to release the song or not.

