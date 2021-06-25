type here...
Afia Schwar shares old photos of Twene Jonas to shade him but it backfires

By Qwame Benedict
Controversial comedienne Afia Schwarzenegger seems to be losing her fight against Twene Jonas as netizens are throwing their support behind the latter.

The two have been having banter for the last few days on social media after the presenter threw the first shot at Jonas in her reaction to the Otumfour and Dag Heward-Mills saga.

Despite all the exchange of words that has gone on between the two, Afia today shared an old photo of Twene Jonas and his family probably with the intention of attacking him more but things took turns.

Followers after seeing the photo of Twene Jonas and his family in his broke days commented that they see nothing wrong with the photo and asked her to also drop her old photo so they compare.

See screenshot of her post below:

Source:Ghpage

