- Advertisement -

Self-acclaimed Ghanaian comedienne Afia Schwarzenegger has shared a throwback photo of her twin sons to mock her arch-rival Deloris Frimpong-Manso, aka Delay, yet again after calling her a “barren woman.”

Earlier this week, Delay subtly described Afia Schwar as someone with small brains the size of diminutive socialite Shatta Bandle’s shoe.

In response, Afia took to her Instagram page to label Delay as a failure in life just because she has no children yet and is still not married even at age 47.

These insults from Afia Schwar appear to have struck some cords in Delay which was evident yesterday as she was moved to tears on live radio while addressing their 12-years-long standing beef.

Afia had come under intense condemnation from a lot of social media users for downplaying Delay’s essence as a woman. They also ridiculed her for being a single parent who cannot keep a man due to her nasty attitude.

Her detractors also challenged her claims of ever being married to a white man and having children for him as no one has ever seen her supposed husband.

To prove her motherhood to her twins, James Ian Geiling Heerdegan and John Irvin Heerdegen Geiling, Afia shared an old photo taken of her children 2 weeks after they were born.

She captioned the post: “This is NOT beans.. @heerdegen_ and @irvin_jnr at 2 weeks. And as you can see they came with a ring!!!!!”

James Ian Geiling Heerdegan and John Irvin Heerdegen Geiling are now 22 years old and have completed their Secondary School Education.

Check out their new look below

Meanwhile, Afia Schwarzenegger has taken a dig at Delay after she broke down into tears while hosting her ‘To Wo Bo Twi Me’ show on Wontumi Radio.

According to the controversial media personality, she is not ready to back down from this scuffle and is in full gear to take it to the next level.

In a video she shared on her Instagram page, Afia Schwar wrote; “Don’t start what you can’t finish and play victim. Any day you want to try me, read about the eagle”.

No one knows when the two will cease-fire on their direct and indirect jabs at each other.

But, from the look of things, Delay is no more interested in entertaining Afia Schwar’s attacks and claims to have thrown in the towel.