type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainmentAfia Schwar should be maintained as the host of United Showbiz
Entertainment

Afia Schwar should be maintained as the host of United Showbiz

By Armani Brooklyn
Afia Schwar - Nana Ama Mcbrown
- Advertisement -

Last Saturday, Afia Schwar was featured on UTV’s United Showbiz late-night entertainment show as the host of the program.

Prior to the D-day, a lot of critics on the internet blasted the producers of the show for giving disrespectful and loudmouth person like Afia Schwar the opportunity to host such a revered TV show.

Others even predicted that many lovers of the show would boycott Afia Schwar’s edition because of the senseless controversies surrounding her brand plus her brash lifestyle.

Little did these people know Afia Schwar is going to give Ghanaians a spectacular show.

READ ALSO: Nana Ama McBrown is not available to host United showbiz – Arnold

Numbers don’t lie and Afia Schwar has so far accumulated the highest number of Facebook and YouTube live views ever since the inception of the program.

She also showed the whole world that she knew what she was doing as she hosted the show in a very matured manner.

It is at the back of this that a lot of her fans have taken to the internet to call for her to be maintained as the permanent host of the show.

According to these admirers of Afia Schwar, she added a different flavour to the program hence she deserves to be given the full charge.

Below are some of the comments of Ghanaians under a Afia Schwar’s IG post in which she bragged about her massive & unprecedented numbers.

Meanwhile, Arnold Asamohd who is one of the leading pundits of the show has revealed that Nana Ama Mcbrown is currently not available to host the program.

    Source:GHpage

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Monday, March 21, 2022
    Accra
    overcast clouds
    86.4 ° F
    86.4 °
    86.4 °
    70 %
    3.2mph
    99 %
    Mon
    86 °
    Tue
    87 °
    Wed
    87 °
    Thu
    87 °
    Fri
    86 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    info@ghpage.com

    © 2016 - 2022 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News