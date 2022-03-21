- Advertisement -

Last Saturday, Afia Schwar was featured on UTV’s United Showbiz late-night entertainment show as the host of the program.

Prior to the D-day, a lot of critics on the internet blasted the producers of the show for giving disrespectful and loudmouth person like Afia Schwar the opportunity to host such a revered TV show.

Others even predicted that many lovers of the show would boycott Afia Schwar’s edition because of the senseless controversies surrounding her brand plus her brash lifestyle.

Little did these people know Afia Schwar is going to give Ghanaians a spectacular show.

Numbers don’t lie and Afia Schwar has so far accumulated the highest number of Facebook and YouTube live views ever since the inception of the program.

She also showed the whole world that she knew what she was doing as she hosted the show in a very matured manner.

It is at the back of this that a lot of her fans have taken to the internet to call for her to be maintained as the permanent host of the show.

According to these admirers of Afia Schwar, she added a different flavour to the program hence she deserves to be given the full charge.

Below are some of the comments of Ghanaians under a Afia Schwar’s IG post in which she bragged about her massive & unprecedented numbers.

Meanwhile, Arnold Asamohd who is one of the leading pundits of the show has revealed that Nana Ama Mcbrown is currently not available to host the program.