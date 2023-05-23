type here...
Afia Schwar slams Kofi Adoma over his interview with ‘mad’ TikTok couple

By Kweku Derrick
Updated:
Afia Schwarzenegger has lashed out at Kofi Adoma following his interview with a supposedly mentally challenged couple who went viral on social media.

The duo, Empress Lupita and her husband Godpapa The Greatest, caused a frenzy after they shared a semi-nude video of themselves dancing in their living room on TikTok.

Kofi Adoma’s interview with the couple has unraveled some mysteries behind their former and current state and stoked mixed reactions among netizens.

My mother uses 'poopoo' to prepare soup for us - Son of viral GH 'mentally challenged' couple speaks

The couple was once devout Christians who owned a church but underwent a shocking transformation and have now seemingly become idol worshippers.

They are said to have sacrificed one of their two children for ritual purposes to grow their church which has collapsed. The other who claims his parents feed him with poop has also been left traumatized, consequently forcing him to run away from home.

Many people have been dumbfounded by the revelations so far, and have called on appropriate authorities to look into what exactly is going on with the couple.

A new video of the viral mad TikTok couple who have fast become celebrities has caused a massive stir online.

Reacting to the series of interviews granted by Kofi Adoma, Afia Schwar slammed him for what she described as an exploitation of the couple instead of getting them help.

According to her, the duo is psychologically troubled, and instead of Kofi Adoma to find them help, he’s using their predicaments to amass views and monetization for his YouTube page.

She dragged the journalist for abandoning his first wife who toiled with him in the early days of his career for his second wife, Miracle, and dared him to interview both women to speak to expose the rot in his cupboard.

    Source:GHPage

