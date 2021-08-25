- Advertisement -

As it stands now, Afia Schwarzenegger in the country is regarded as one person who doesn’t let things pass lightly as she would go all out and fight you for that.

Last week, she organised a bus party for his twins who just turned 20 years but Tik Tok star Linda Osei judging from the video stated that the birthday was poorly organized.

According to her, she finds it hard to believe that Afia Schwarzenegger could organize a low budget birthday when she has been boasting on social media that she is rich amongst other things.

The Afia Schwar we all know would respond to her and true to that she has responded to her accordingly.

She recorded a video hitting back at Linda while allegedly suggesting that she has been paid by some people (Rev Obofour and his wife) to make such comments about the birthday party.

Afia showed no mercy as she mocked the Tiktoker with her visible eye impairment.

According to Afia Schwarzenegger, how could she have seen what went down at the party with her ‘alookme’ eyes.

Watch the video below:

Afia Schwarzenegger has for weeks now being in a huge fight with Ayisha Modi and with the mention of Queen Ciara’s name in the video, Ayisha took it out at her again.