Afia Schwar subtly mocks and teases Yvonne Nelson for getting pregnant without a husband – Video

By Armani Brooklyn
Yvonne Nelson

Yvonne Nelson’s secret pregnancy was publicly uncovered after she stormed this year’s #DumsorMustEnd vigil last month.

While the vigil was to protest about the incessant power outages in the country, our attention was drawn to her protruding belly.

From the videos that were shared online, Yvonne Nelson seemed to have gained weight and it was clear it was as a result of her pregnancy.

Afia Schwar's second marriage collapses as she marries for the third time in the US

Reacting to Yvonne’s pregnancy, Afia Schwar has mocked that the star actress and movie producer is not married yet is pregnant unlike her.

According to Afia Schwar, ever since Yvonne divorced her obroni husband, she hasn’t remarried but she’s now walking around as a heavily pregnant woman.

Although Afia Schwar sounded plain with her words, but she was full of mischief and indirectly insinuated that Yvonne had gotten pregnant out of wedlock.

Watch the video below to know more…

