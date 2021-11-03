- Advertisement -

Ghanaian comedienne and media personality Afia Schwarzenegger has sent some words on encouragement to Hon. Kennedy Agyapong after reports went rife that he is down with stroke.

In a post on Instagram, the controversial comedienne noted that she may not see eye to eye on most issues with the politician but she wishes him well.

According to Afia Schwarzenegger, she and Hon. Kennedy Agyapong are alike because they hate ‘Nonsense’.

She therefore prayed for the maverick politician to stay safe and also for his family during this hard time.

Afia wrote on Instagram; “We may disagree on many levels, fight countless times cos am just like you “We hate Nonsense”…But Ken we need you, Ghanaians need you so you will forever be in my prayers. My prayers are with you and your family”.

See post below;

Few days ago, it was reported that the Member of Parliament for Assin Central who is currently in the United States is suffering from stroke.