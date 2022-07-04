- Advertisement -

Valentina Nana Agyeiwaa aka Afia Schwar has joined the many Ghanaians who have expressed their displeasure with the Akufo Addo-led NPP government to run to the IMF for a bailout.

According to Afia Schwar in a video that has been spotted on her IG page, Ghana is rich hence the IMF should ignore the pleas of our leaders.

READ ALSO: Nana Addo’s government’s IMF bailout is just a political strategy to scam Ghanaians

Afia Schwar also used Nana Addo’s famous cliche ‘yete sika so’ to back her proposal to the IMF not to give Ghana a helping hand.

As insisted by Afia Schwar, how can a country provide V8 for all its MPs and later beg for money because it has gone broke if not for foolishness?

READ ALSO: Here are the main reasons why Ghana is seeking a new IMF bailout program

The comedienne also threw jabs at digital Dr Bawumia and Ken Ofori Atta who both sworn some few months ago that Ghana will never go to the IMF.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ghpage TV (@ghpage_tv) On 1st July 2022, The President of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo authorized the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta to start off formal engagements with the International Monetary Funds.



READ ALSO: IMF Bailout: Free SHS, NABCO, National Cathedral & other policies to be cancelled



In a statement signed by the Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, it revealed the President has had a conversation with the Managing Director for the IMF to begin the process.

After the news went rife, a lot of Ghanaians hijacked IMF’s social media pages to ask the international body to consider the incompetence of the NPP government and thus refuse to lend them any money.