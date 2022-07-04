Valentina Nana Agyeiwaa aka Afia Schwar has joined the many Ghanaians who have expressed their displeasure with the Akufo Addo-led NPP government to run to the IMF for a bailout.
According to Afia Schwar in a video that has been spotted on her IG page, Ghana is rich hence the IMF should ignore the pleas of our leaders.
Afia Schwar also used Nana Addo’s famous cliche ‘yete sika so’ to back her proposal to the IMF not to give Ghana a helping hand.
As insisted by Afia Schwar, how can a country provide V8 for all its MPs and later beg for money because it has gone broke if not for foolishness?
The comedienne also threw jabs at digital Dr Bawumia and Ken Ofori Atta who both sworn some few months ago that Ghana will never go to the IMF.
After the news went rife, a lot of Ghanaians hijacked IMF’s social media pages to ask the international body to consider the incompetence of the NPP government and thus refuse to lend them any money.