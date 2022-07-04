type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainmentAfia Schwar tells IMF not to give Ghana any money
Entertainment

Afia Schwar tells IMF not to give Ghana any money

By Armani Brooklyn
Afia Schwar tells IMF not to give Ghana any money
Afia Schwar tells IMF not to give Ghana any money
- Advertisement -

Valentina Nana Agyeiwaa aka Afia Schwar has joined the many Ghanaians who have expressed their displeasure with the Akufo Addo-led NPP government to run to the IMF for a bailout.

According to Afia Schwar in a video that has been spotted on her IG page, Ghana is rich hence the IMF should ignore the pleas of our leaders.

READ ALSO: Nana Addo’s government’s IMF bailout is just a political strategy to scam Ghanaians

Afia Schwar also used Nana Addo’s famous cliche ‘yete sika so’ to back her proposal to the IMF not to give Ghana a helping hand.

As insisted by Afia Schwar, how can a country provide V8 for all its MPs and later beg for money because it has gone broke if not for foolishness?

READ ALSO: Here are the main reasons why Ghana is seeking a new IMF bailout program

The comedienne also threw jabs at digital Dr Bawumia and Ken Ofori Atta who both sworn some few months ago that Ghana will never go to the IMF.

On 1st July 2022, The President of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo authorized the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta to start off formal engagements with the International Monetary Funds.

READ ALSO: IMF Bailout: Free SHS, NABCO, National Cathedral & other policies to be cancelled

In a statement signed by the Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, it revealed the President has had a conversation with the Managing Director for the IMF to begin the process.

After the news went rife, a lot of Ghanaians hijacked IMF’s social media pages to ask the international body to consider the incompetence of the NPP government and thus refuse to lend them any money.

    Source:Ghpage

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Monday, July 4, 2022
    Accra
    broken clouds
    81 ° F
    81 °
    81 °
    74 %
    3.5mph
    75 %
    Mon
    81 °
    Tue
    80 °
    Wed
    81 °
    Thu
    82 °
    Fri
    80 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    [email protected]

    © 2016 - 2022 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News