Nana Tornado continues to open cans of worms after rekindling his long-standing feud with Afia Schwarzenegger following her appearance on UTV’s United Showbiz last weekend.

In yet another series of attacks, the vociferous socialite has made more damning allegations against Afia Schwar and the Despite Media Group, owners of UTV.

In a self-recorded video, Tornado cautioned Managing Director Fadda Dickson to be wary of his relationship with Afia, alleging she once told him that he wanted to use her for money rituals during her time there as an employee some years ago.

He claimed Afia opened up to him about the revelation made to her by her pastor, who take her through some processes to redeem her from the trap of the plotters.

Tornado alluded that upon realising the lid on their plan had been blown, Despite Media bought a BMW X6 to appease Afia and shut her up from going public.

Tornado’s remarks come after Afia Schwar hit back at him days after he launched a scathing attack on host Nana Ama McBrown and the crew at UTV.

He had argued that UTV made no sense in granting Afia a national television platform to discuss matters of her sexual relationship with Chairman Wontumi which started on social media.

In response, Afia Schwar rained unspeakable insults on Tornado and heaped obscenities like “wo maame tw3” on him.

The controversial actress and media personality also threatened to make Earth feel like Hell for him if he doesn’t end his rampant attacks on her.

Among other things, Tornado had alleged that Nana Ama McBrown once had a romantic affair with Chairman Wontumi.

He went on to claim that the iconic and multifaceted movie star’s husband Maxwell Mensah has also had sex with veteran musician MzBel.