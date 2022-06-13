- Advertisement -

Afia Schwarzenegger has shared a photo online suggesting she has visited the Nogokpo shrine to settle her issues with Chairman Wontumi.

It comes days after she invoked curses with white eggs and Schnapps on the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the NPP and his lawyer Maurice Ampaw who have sued her for defamation of character.

Afia Schwar claims to have once dated Chairman Wontumi during her renewed social media feud with Delay. In one of her rants, she alleged that the political bigwig farts when ejaculating during sex.

Unhappy about her public utterances, Chairman Wontumi slapped her with a GHC2 million suit, coupled with other reliefs he is seeking from the court.

Per Afia Schwarzenegger’s latest post, she was serious when she summoned Chairman Wontumi and his defence attorney Laurance Ampaw to a number of powerful river gods for denying their affair and accusing her of sleeping with dogs.

And in what looks like an effort to prove a point, Afia has gone further to visit Nogokpo – another powerful god in the Volta Region – to, perhaps, speed up the effect of her scourge.

“I mean business,” she captioned a photo shared on Instagram showing her standing by a sign on Monday morning showing her current location.

Afia’s post follows a video of her being manhandled by security men at The Honeysuckle Pub & Restaurant at Airport after getting drunk and refusing to pay her bills.

She was seen giggling mischievously in the brief video with chaotic scenes that have surfaced on social media.

Afia Schwar’s mortal enemy Nana Tornado subsequently shared a video of the comedian at a police station.

According to him, Afia was arrested by personnel at the Airport Police Station and placed behind the counter at about 1 am after the incident unfolded.

Tornado wrote: “ASIBOLANGA Was Arrested at Airport Police Station THIS Down At 1 is…. FOR NOT PAYING FOR A DRINK SHE BOUGHT. I Have My SetLight On You Baraaaaaa. THEIFFFFFF.”

The comedian could be heard challenging policemen at the station.