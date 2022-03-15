type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainment"Afia Schwar's landlord is evicting her from his house" - Juicy details...
Entertainment

“Afia Schwar’s landlord is evicting her from his house” – Juicy details from the camp of Nana Tornado drops (Video)

By Armani Brooklyn
Afia Schwar - Nana Tornado
- Advertisement -

Afia Schwar’s former best friend turned enemy Nana Tornado has once again gone hard on the loudmouth comedienne after she picked on Mzbel unprovoked.

Earlier yesterday, Afia Schwar and Diamond Appiah teamed up to mock Mzbel for organing a low budget funeral ceremony for her father.

READ ALSO: You organized our day funeral for your father while I did a lavish funeral party for mine – Afia Schwar mocks Mzbel (Video)

They bragged and ridiculed the veteran songstress for coming from a poor home but always posing like she’s from an affluent home.

Many Ghanaians pinned Afia Schwar and Diamond Appiah’s needless attack on Mzbel as very senseless and useless.

According to these angry Ghanaians, Afia & Diamond are very foolish to compare funerals and also mock Mzbel’s late father.

READ ALSO: Screenshots: Only junkies attended your father’s “our day” funeral – Diamond Appiah jabs Mzbel as she praises Schwar

It is at the back of this that Nana Tornado has also launched a smear attack on Afia Schwar.

In a new video from Nana Tornado’s camp, he wildly alleged that Afia Schwar’s landlord is evicting her.

READ ALSO: Your father’s funeral was a flop – Nana Tornado shades Afia Schwarzenegger

He added that the house in Spintex which Afia Schwar claims to be her won is a lie and her landlord has given him a week’s ultimatum to leave his apartment.

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Tuesday, March 15, 2022
    Accra
    overcast clouds
    85.6 ° F
    85.6 °
    85.6 °
    65 %
    3.6mph
    99 %
    Tue
    86 °
    Wed
    86 °
    Thu
    87 °
    Fri
    87 °
    Sat
    86 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    info@ghpage.com

    © 2016 - 2022 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News