“Afia Schwar’s landlord is evicting her from his house” – Juicy details from the camp of Nana Tornado drops (Video)

- Advertisement -

Afia Schwar’s former best friend turned enemy Nana Tornado has once again gone hard on the loudmouth comedienne after she picked on Mzbel unprovoked.

Earlier yesterday, Afia Schwar and Diamond Appiah teamed up to mock Mzbel for organing a low budget funeral ceremony for her father.

READ ALSO: You organized our day funeral for your father while I did a lavish funeral party for mine – Afia Schwar mocks Mzbel (Video)

They bragged and ridiculed the veteran songstress for coming from a poor home but always posing like she’s from an affluent home.

Many Ghanaians pinned Afia Schwar and Diamond Appiah’s needless attack on Mzbel as very senseless and useless.

According to these angry Ghanaians, Afia & Diamond are very foolish to compare funerals and also mock Mzbel’s late father.

READ ALSO: Screenshots: Only junkies attended your father’s “our day” funeral – Diamond Appiah jabs Mzbel as she praises Schwar

It is at the back of this that Nana Tornado has also launched a smear attack on Afia Schwar.

In a new video from Nana Tornado’s camp, he wildly alleged that Afia Schwar’s landlord is evicting her.

READ ALSO: Your father’s funeral was a flop – Nana Tornado shades Afia Schwarzenegger

He added that the house in Spintex which Afia Schwar claims to be her won is a lie and her landlord has given him a week’s ultimatum to leave his apartment.