There has been a new campaign on social media calling for the arrest of controversial comedienne Afia Schwarzenegger for also brandishing a gun on social media.

Yesterday evening, rapper Samuel Adu Frimpong known popularly as Medikal was arrested for brandishing a gun by the Ghana Police Service.

According to the information available, the rapper sometime ago took to his handle to share a video of himself and his new toy.

Following his arrest, some netizens have stated that if Medikal can be arrested for something that happened some time ago, then Afia Schwarzenegger must also be arrested.

It would be remembered that in April this year, Afia Schwar while cruising in her car were she showed off a gun threatening to kill her haters with it.

Afia Schwarzenegger

In a video posted to Afia’s Instagram page, she is seen introducing her gun which she named Barbara, and threatens not to spare anyone who messes with her.

According to her, the gun is a gift she received from her husband-to-be.

“Barbara can take your life, don’t mess with me..I’m legal to kill and I will not spare you”, she said as she waved the gun to and fro,” she said.

Following Medikal’s arrest, there have been requests for her to be summoned by the Inspector General of Police to testify in her own defence in the interest of natural justice.

We patiently wait to hear her response and that of the Police service.