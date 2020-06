Popular Ghanaian media personality Afia Schwarzenegger has been arrested and currently at the police station.

Ghpage News has been reliably informed that her arrest is in connection to her social media rants against one businessman.

She was arrested on the grounds of defaming the businessman among other charges.

To doubters who may see this as a joke, see the writ and watch the video below;

More soon…