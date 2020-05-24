The leader and founder of International God’s Way Church Bishop Angel Daniel Obinim need to sacked his lawyer for failing to help him in court.

This was revealed by controversial public figure Afia Schwarzenegger who disclosed that Obinim wasn’t too pleased with his lawyer hence the decision to sack him.

According to her, the lawyer identified as Opoku Adu disgraced the pastor by telling the court that he has a heart attack.

She stated that Obinim has claimed on live television that he can cure all sort of illness and can’t fathom why he will be suffering from a heart attack and can’t cure himself.

Obinim was granted a bail of Ghc 100,000 by the court in his case against Member of Parliament for Assin Central Hon. Kennedy Agyapong days ago.

Well, the controversial man of God has been able to settle his bail and has finally being released by the Police.