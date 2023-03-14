type here...
Afia Schwarzenegger bash workers of Media-General

By Qwame Benedict
Afia Schwarzenegger has launched an attack on workers of Media General workers who lined up yesterday to welcome their new addition in the person of Nana Ama McBrown.

Yesterday, the actress cum presenter was unveiled at a short ceremony as the new worker to join their Twi-speaking media house Onua TV/FM.

Videos from the event saw the workers lined up and wearing a T-shirt with the face of Nana Ama McBrown printed on the shirts as welcome her to her new workplace to begin a new chapter of her media career.

But Afia Schwarzenegger who is still in search of a media house to work has in a live video attacked the workers of Media General including Captain Smart for doing all this just to welcome a new worker.

She added that she pities the workers of Onua TV/FM. Stating that they are brands and wondering why they would push their brands aside and promote Nana Ama McBrown who is also just like them.

Watch the video below:

    Source:Ghpage

