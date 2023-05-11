- Advertisement -

Media personality Afia Schwarzenegger has pleaded with America-based journalist and the CEO of Loud silence media Kevin Taylor not to attack Dr Kwaku Oteng and the Adonko company as he promised.

According to Afia Schwarzenegger, the CEO of Adonko Bitters is a man of peace and wouldn’t want to be dragged into any misunderstanding with anyone hence her plea to spare him.

Afia continued that she knows Kevin Taylor likes her and she also likes him in return and is very aware that Kevin Taylor listens to her when she speaks on issues.

She added that if he(Kevin) has any issue with anyone referring to Nana Yaa Brefo, he should deal with her personally and not drag her boss into the picture.

In a video shared on social media, the controversial media personality went ahead to state that she is not in any capacity to advise Kevin Taylor on how to deal with people who he feels have disrespected him.

Watch the video below:

Kevin Taylor and Nana Yaa Brefo have been on the neck of each other for some time now but things went to a higher level after the latter responded to Kevin Taylor.

The CEO of Loud Silence Media in responding to Nana Yaa Brefo without mincing words declared war and threatened to bring down Dr Kwaku Oteng who is also the boss of Nana Yaa Brefo.

Well, Nana Yaa Brefo has thrown in the towel after Kevin Taylor promised to bring the Adonko group down and this has got netizens asking questions.

The question on the lips of people is why is Nana Yaa Brefo scared that Kevin Taylor would bring her boss down if he has nothing hidden in his cupboard.

