Popular and controversial Afia Schwarzenegger has taken to social media to lash out at the President of the country Nana Akuffo Addo for organizing a memorial for American citizen George Floyd.

According to Afia Schwarzenegger, the ceremony was needlessly looking at the fact that the country had other serious things to deal with.

In a video sighted, Afia Schwarzenegger revealed she feels very sad that President Akufo-Addo will allow such a thing to be organized by the Ministry of Tourism.

Sharing her thoughts, she stated that a lot of Ghanaian have died under more gruesome circumstances but the government has not in any way done anything to honour them.

Sighting a good example, Afia mentioned that the missing Takoradi girls who have been declared dead were never honoured by the government.

Watch the video below:

Afia Schwar quizzed if George Floyd was more important to the government than our own.

George Floyd has been in the news since he was murdered coldly by a police officer on the streets of Minneapolis in the United States.