Controversial media personality Afia Schwarzenegger who was rushed to the hospital a few days ago is back on social media and has decided to launch an attack on Serwaa Broni.

Days ago social media was awash with articles from one Evelyn Adu but known on social media as Serwaa Broni following her exposè about the President and Hopeson Adorye.

After the story went viral, a lot of people on social media shared their views on the story while some believed the story of Serwaa Broni who is believed to be the alleged girlfriend of Nana Akufo Addo.

In a video reaction from Afia Schwar, she advised that Serwaa Broni should shut her mouth up and not come on social media and be ranting about it.

According to her the allegation by Serwaa Broni doesn’t change the price of petrol in the country and neither does it bring any benefit to the country.

She went on to say that it was high time she(Serwaa) accepted that the President just did hit and run with her and she isn’t the first person to go through this ordeal.

Watch the video below: