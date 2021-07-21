type here...
Entertainment

Afia Schwarzenegger came to my house at 3am to rape me – Ayisha Modi

By Qwame Benedict
Afia Schwarzenegger came to my house at 3am to rape me - Ayisha Modi
Ayisha Modi-Afia Schwarzenegger
The unofficial PRO for Bhim Nation signee Ayisha Modi has accused Afia Schwarzenegger of trying to rape her when she came to her house.

According to Ayisha Modi, one time Afia Schwarzenegger came to her house at 3 am and when she was questioned she said she came to surprise her on her birthday.

She explained that the main agenda of Afia Schwarzenegger on that day wasn’t to surprise her but rather came in with the intention of raping her.

Ayisha Modi questioned why Afia Schwarzenegger would all of a sudden come out to say she (Ayisha) is a lesbian when she knows very well that is not true.

She went on to say that Afia Schwarzenegger became close to her because she knew she would benefit greatly from her.

Ayisha concluded that she is wise and careful when dealing with Afia Schwarzenegger adding that she has all evidence to expose her.

