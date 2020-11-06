Afia Schwarzenegger can’t survive without talking about me – Mzbel

Singer and former bestie of Afia Schwarzenegger, Mzbel, has stated that she has come to the realization that her former friend can’t survive without poking her nose in her affairs.

Mzbel who was speaking in an interview with Ola Micheal on Accra-based Neat FM stated that Afia Schwarzenegger is unemployed and the only way she can make money to cater for herself and her family is to talk about her(Mzbel).

According to Mzbel, Afia Schwar herself disclosed earlier that after talking about Mzbel she made an amount of $13,000 which is a clear indication that the name Mzbel is what puts food on her table.

“Anything about MzBel, people will jump on it. Apart from what does she do? She doesn’t do anything….What does she do that you know?” she quizzed the host.

“The last time she spoke about me she said because of me she has gotten $13,000. So it means I make her money, I make her relevant, I make her known so she can not live her life without saying my name”.

The two celebrities have been good friends for years until they had a misunderstanding that made them go their separate ways but the later reunited after meeting at an event.

The two later fought again which has resulted in their long-standing feud which we don’t see ending anytime soon.