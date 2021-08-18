- Advertisement -

Afia Schwarzenegger has been spotted trying to be friends with the new wife of business mogul and CEO of Angel Group of Companies Dr Kwaku Oteng.

Linda Akosua Achiaa who happens to be the new and latest wife of the businessman posted several photos on her social media handle.

Afia Schwarzenegger commented with red heart emojis making people raise questions about her real motive.

While Linda ignored Afia’s comment as she has done anytime the actress comments on her post, some fans are scared that she would treat Linda badly as she did to Akua GMB, now an ex-wife to Dr Kwaku Oteng.

See screenshot of the post below:

Linda Achiaa and Afia Schwar

Read some comments below:

mabela_: “@queenafiaschwarzenegger waduru ha nsoso ,Eii.”

flour_lady_gh: “@mabela_ as3m oo she wants to spoil here too.”

mabela_: “@flour_lady_gh ei messe,, meyem kraa Ashe me.”

her_ladyship_adasi: “Fine gal with great heart …. Eny3 sneak foo)) nor ooooo.”