Afia Schwarzenegger challenges Adu Safowaa to an HIV test (Video)

- Advertisement -

Afia Schwar has challenged Adu Safowaa to HIV test. She said this during an exchange with Safowaa when she was arrested and put behind bars yesterday.

During the exchange of words, she called out Adu Sarfowaa to escort her to go for an HIV test to know their standings.

“Can we do an HIV test to see who has it?” Afia shouted in the video.

Adu Safowaa was reportedly arrested by the police yesterday, Thursday, May 13, 2021. A video sighted shows Adu Safowaa standing in cells.

It is not yet known what might be the cause of Adu Safowaa’s arrest but it comes after her recent attacks on Afia Schwarzenegger.

She claims the self-styled queen of Ghanaian comedy, Schwar has HIV and has infected one Chris with it.

Safowaa has however come on social media to deny that Afia Schwar got her arrested.

She explains that one man called Chris Nyamado was the one behind her arrest.

READ ALSO: Adu Safowaa details what led to her arrest

Meanwhile, reports available to us hints Afia Schwarzenegger has been picked up by the CID.