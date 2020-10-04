- Advertisement -

Controversial television and radio personality Afia Schwarzenegger is still at war with her former bestie musician turned presenter Mzbel over what is best known to the two of them.

Readers would remember that few days ago, Afia Schwarzenegger in an interview made some damning allegations against Mzbel including claiming she slept with all of her(Afia Schwarzenegger’s) boyfriend including the mysterious man known as Efo Blanket(the man she was caught with by former husband Abrokwa).

Afia didn’t end there as she continued that Mzbel now pays her on monthly basis as a way of keeping her mouth shut after she snatched her sugar daddy from her.

From the look of things, Afia Schwarzenegger is not done with her one time bestie as she has threatened to spill the beans should Mzbel come out to say anything about all the allegations she has levelled against her.

In a lengthy post on her page, Afia Schwar launched another allegation against the musician stating that she (Mzbel) at one time wanted her(Afia) to sleep with the CEO of Angel Broadcasting Network and Adonko Dr. Kweku Oteng because that was the only way she could take care of her son whom Afia Schwar described as a bastard.

She went on to allege that she denied the offer because she wasn’t ready to sleep with anyone Mzbel sleeps with because she stinks.

Afia Asked her to say ‘Fi’ if all she is saying is a lie and she would come back with more hidden information about her.

Read her post below:

“Bitch say fi

You remember begging me to sleep with Kofi Amoabeng be cos that is the only way he will feed your bastard son?? Curse me with Antoa if i am lying!!!!Kwasia we were sitting at rockSTONES office..YOU KNOW WHY I REJECTED that shit,..YOU STINK,I cant sleep with anything that sleeps with you…Rape Ambassador…KWASIA GYIMIIIiii

Be a woman and say fi

come n tell the world the flag bearer you are black mailing before I do…akA IT IS MY TUR9N TO FUCK YOU…i still have the screenshot

Do FI AND SEE,TUTUNIABOA KWASIA MZBEL

Odwan call antoa n swear.. if i am lying

Bush meat,cheap whore, even castro used n dump your stinking pussy!!!!gyimiii National Rape Ambassador..Ashawo tutuniba.

Kwankwandabi”

See screenshot of her post below: