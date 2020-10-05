Afia Schwarzenegger deletes all allegations levelled against Mzbel

Seems controversial and loudmouth radio and television personality Afia Schwarzenegger is already giving up in her fight against musician Mzbel.

Afia Schwarzenegger and Mzbel have been best of friends for years until recently when the two decided to be throwing and taking subliminal shots at each other.

Many people tried to find out why this was happening between the two but got no answers until recently when Afia Schwarzenegger revealed the true cause of the fight stating that she (Mzbel) slept with her sugar daddy.

Yesterday she went berserk and dropped some damning allegation against Mzbel asking her to say ‘FI’. She(Afia) have made these wild claims against her former best friend Mzbel in an interview with ola Micheal on Neat FM.

Without control of mouth, Contentious Afia Schwar alleged that Mzbel aside sleeping with her sugar daddy, raped the founder and leader of Prophetic Hill Chapel, Nigel Gaisie and took 50k.

Well, the beef might take a different turn as Afia Schwarzenegger has deleted all allegations levelled against Mzbel she put on social media. What could have caused that? A question for the gods.