Afia Schwarzenegger mocks Nigel Gaisie over fake election prophecy

Afia Schwarzenegger has mocked Nigel Gaisie after his failed prophecy about Mahama and the NDC winning the 2020 presidential elections.

The comedienne in a post on her Instagram page trolled the founder and overseer of the Prophetic Hill Chapel for prophesying a win for Mahama when indeed Nana Addo was going to get a second term in office.

Prophet Nigel Gaisie coupled with Prophet Badu Kobi has been at the mercy of netizens as memes of their fake prophecies prior to the 2020 polls have gone awash on social media.

Afia’s post read, ”Dear God Why are you like this…you give my friend fake election results but you never mentioned to him that Madam is coming to e church in her nightie to RAPE him and demand 50,000 ghc…money that Pastor had to go and beg from his godfather who happens to be madam’s old customer.

God how do u expect wise people to go to church on Sunday and worship you with our fake friend?? Dear God…Did u lie to my friend Nigel or Nigel is a liar…anaa wo se wo nfa ne gyimii ko Heblews?? Anyway, they say na you sabi better..so let me shut my big mouth..And leave the rest for my YouTube live this afternoon.”

She took the opportunity to take a swipe at her estranged bestie Mzbel questioning why God couldn’t reveal to the Prophet that Mzbel would rape him and end up blackmailing him for 50,000 cedis.

She promised her followers to check out her YouTube page for more election related stories.

After so many failed prophecies and declarations, it is feared that these so-called men of God have lost their credibility and the right to be called Prophets of God.