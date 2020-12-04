Afia Schwarzenegger and the CEO of Pinamang cosmetics are still fighting over what is best known to themselves.

Yesterday, Afia Schwarzenegger took to her social media page and threatened to leak audios of the CEO speaking ill and evil of some of the people she has signed as brand ambassadors for her product.

She first dropped one audio where she was heard talking about Efia Odo and how emotional she gets when people start talking about her on social media.

In the audio, she is heard saying Efia Odo sometimes become emotional when she is in desperate need of something and that attitude gets her more favours from people.

Well, Afia has dropped another audio and this time around it involves the CEO talking about Rosemond Brown aka Akuapem Poloo.

According to her in the audio, she was heard saying Poloo called to report to her that Efia Odo had deleted her stuff from social media something she didn’t see the reason why she would come to tell her because that was Efia Odo’s own life.

She continued that Akuapem Poloo is too filthy that she doesn’t even qualify to be one of the maids in her house because she can’t properly even welcome a visitor.

Listen to the audio below:

Pinamang in the audio further went on to state Akuapem Poloo is hanging around her because of something because had it not been that she has no place in her life.