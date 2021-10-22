type here...
Afia Schwarzenegger caught editing post after netizens called for her arrest

By Qwame Benedict
Earlier today we shared an article on how some social media users are calling for the head of controversial radio and television personality Afia Schwarzenegger for brandishing a gun on social media.

Yesterday, Medikal was picked up by the law enforcers for brandishing a gun which we are told was done weeks ago.

After his arrest and the denial of bail by the Police, a lot of fans dug out an old video of Afia Schwarzenegger brandishing a gun asking the police to also arrest her since she is not above the laws of the country.

According to them, there is no expiry date for any crime adding that if Medikal has been arrested for that then Afia should also be picked up and suffer the same fate.

Checks by this portal show that Afia Schwarzenegger probably fear of getting arrested by the Ghana Police has edited her post.

In her edited post, she revealed that the gun was for acting and people shouldn’t take it seriously.

See screenshots of her post below:

Afia Schwarzenegger
Afia Schwar

A fan commented on the edited post asking her why he edited her post after all these weeks.

Afia Schwar 2

Watch the video below:

We are still following and we wait patiently to see the outcome of this.

Source:Ghpage

