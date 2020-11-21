- Advertisement -

Self-acclaimed queen of comedy Afia Schwarzenegger has exposed his former party the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and its flagbearer John Dramani Mahama after the Wassce results of her twins found its way unto social media.

As it stands now, Afia Schwar is bleeding in the hands of social media users for deceiving Ghanaians that the least grade in her twins’ results was C3 when none of them actually got that grade.

The trolls from netizens have gotten very deep to her that she has decided to launch an attack on John Dramani Mahama since she believes those trolling her are sympathisers of the NDC.

Afia in her first reaction shared a photo of a Kenyan woman adding that she was actually the first lady during former President Mahama’s time in office claiming she is his side chic.

See screenshot below:

She didn’t end there as she went ahead and shared a video of a huge mansion she claimed belonged to this Kenyan woman and was acquired for her by the former President.

Watch the video below:

With all the claims and allegations from Afia Schwarzenegger, some netizens are of the view that nothing would make them stop trolling her.

Bukom Banku on the other side has stated that Afia Schwar and her twins have caused financial loss to the state for going to school on the basis of Free SHS and coming out with bad grades.