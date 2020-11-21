type here...
GhPage Entertainment Afia Schwarzenegger exposes NDC after her twins' results got leaked
Entertainment

Afia Schwarzenegger exposes NDC after her twins’ results got leaked

By Qwame Benedict
Afia Schwarzenegger exposes NDC after her twins' results got leaked
Afia Schwarzenegger-John-Mahama and twins
- Advertisement -

Self-acclaimed queen of comedy Afia Schwarzenegger has exposed his former party the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and its flagbearer John Dramani Mahama after the Wassce results of her twins found its way unto social media.

As it stands now, Afia Schwar is bleeding in the hands of social media users for deceiving Ghanaians that the least grade in her twins’ results was C3 when none of them actually got that grade.

The trolls from netizens have gotten very deep to her that she has decided to launch an attack on John Dramani Mahama since she believes those trolling her are sympathisers of the NDC.

Afia in her first reaction shared a photo of a Kenyan woman adding that she was actually the first lady during former President Mahama’s time in office claiming she is his side chic.

See screenshot below:

She didn’t end there as she went ahead and shared a video of a huge mansion she claimed belonged to this Kenyan woman and was acquired for her by the former President.

Watch the video below:

Subscribe to watch new videos

With all the claims and allegations from Afia Schwarzenegger, some netizens are of the view that nothing would make them stop trolling her.

Trending
This Throwback Photo Of Stonebwoy’s Wife To Be, Dr Louisa, is Just too Cute

Bukom Banku on the other side has stated that Afia Schwar and her twins have caused financial loss to the state for going to school on the basis of Free SHS and coming out with bad grades.

Source:Ghpage

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Saturday, November 21, 2020
Accra
few clouds
82.4 ° F
82.4 °
82.4 °
83 %
1.6mph
14 %
Sat
85 °
Sun
87 °
Mon
84 °
Tue
86 °
Wed
84 °

READ

Top 10 Nigerian celebrities who were born rich

Top 10 in Ghana RASHAD -
Unlike most celebrities in Nigeria who had to struggle from scratch not to just gain fame but also to be rich, some...
Read more

Top ten richest pastors in Ghana and their net worth

Editor's Pick RASHAD -
There is no doubt that pastors are ranked among the richest people in the world. For some reason, Africa pastors are very...
Read more

Year of return: List of popular international personalities that visited Ghana.

Editor's Pick Mr. Tabernacle -
The year 2019 was declared the Year of Return by the government of Ghana as it marked the 400 years after the first slave...
Read more

Top 10 female personalities popularly tagged as celebrities in Ghana

Editor's Pick Mr. Tabernacle -
A celebrity is defined as a person who is popular especially in the cycles of entertainment and gets lots of public attention. Whiles a celebrity...
Read more
Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016-2020 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News