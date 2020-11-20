Afia Schwarzenegger finally shows WASSCE results of her twins

- Advertisement -

Afia Schwarzenegger has given a clue of the WASSCE results of her kids on social media after pressures were mounted on her to show them to the public.

Trolls on social media since yesterday charged on her to come out boldly like how she addresses issues unconcerned to her online. Quite a number of people have joined in the calls on Afia.

Bukom Banku also took to his social media handle to ask Afia Schwar to show the results of her twins if indeed the Free SHS policy is good as she preached about it months ago.

In a post by the boxer turned presenter, he wrote; He posted: “Free SHS Ambassador, what did your twins get for WASSCE after enjoying free shs? ?

If both of them got even 2 B2s each in their Individual results, I will vote for Nana Akuffo Addo.”

Bukom-Banku-screenshot

Still turning deaf ears to this, a bold troll took to Afia Schwar’s Facebook page to dare her to post the result of her kids if she’s a woman and bold like how she propagated and endorsed 4more4 Nana and free SHS.

Reacting to his comment by the troll identified by the name Theophilus Asiedu on Facebook, Afia Schwar revealed that the lowest of her twin boys grade is C3 giving the condition that she will post all if the troll shows his.

As usual, she insulted him. Read below;