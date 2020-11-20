type here...
GhPage Entertainment Afia Schwarzenegger finally shows WASSCE results of her twins
Entertainment

Afia Schwarzenegger finally shows WASSCE results of her twins

By Mr. Tabernacle
Afia Schwarzenegger and twins
Afia Schwarzenegger and twins
- Advertisement -

Afia Schwarzenegger has given a clue of the WASSCE results of her kids on social media after pressures were mounted on her to show them to the public.

Trolls on social media since yesterday charged on her to come out boldly like how she addresses issues unconcerned to her online. Quite a number of people have joined in the calls on Afia.

Bukom Banku also took to his social media handle to ask Afia Schwar to show the results of her twins if indeed the Free SHS policy is good as she preached about it months ago.

In a post by the boxer turned presenter, he wrote; He posted: “Free SHS Ambassador, what did your twins get for WASSCE after enjoying free shs? ?
If both of them got even 2 B2s each in their Individual results, I will vote for Nana Akuffo Addo.”

Bukom-Banku-screenshot
Bukom-Banku-screenshot

Still turning deaf ears to this, a bold troll took to Afia Schwar’s Facebook page to dare her to post the result of her kids if she’s a woman and bold like how she propagated and endorsed 4more4 Nana and free SHS.

Reacting to his comment by the troll identified by the name Theophilus Asiedu on Facebook, Afia Schwar revealed that the lowest of her twin boys grade is C3 giving the condition that she will post all if the troll shows his.

Trending
This Throwback Photo Of Stonebwoy’s Wife To Be, Dr Louisa, is Just too Cute

As usual, she insulted him. Read below;

Afia Schwar
Afia Schwar

Source:GHPAGE

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Friday, November 20, 2020
Accra
few clouds
86 ° F
86 °
86 °
66 %
1.6mph
20 %
Fri
86 °
Sat
86 °
Sun
86 °
Mon
84 °
Tue
87 °

READ

Top 10 Nigerian celebrities who were born rich

Top 10 in Ghana RASHAD -
Unlike most celebrities in Nigeria who had to struggle from scratch not to just gain fame but also to be rich, some...
Read more

Top ten richest pastors in Ghana and their net worth

Editor's Pick RASHAD -
There is no doubt that pastors are ranked among the richest people in the world. For some reason, Africa pastors are very...
Read more

Year of return: List of popular international personalities that visited Ghana.

Editor's Pick Mr. Tabernacle -
The year 2019 was declared the Year of Return by the government of Ghana as it marked the 400 years after the first slave...
Read more

Top 10 female personalities popularly tagged as celebrities in Ghana

Editor's Pick Mr. Tabernacle -
A celebrity is defined as a person who is popular especially in the cycles of entertainment and gets lots of public attention. Whiles a celebrity...
Read more
Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016-2020 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News