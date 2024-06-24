type here...
Afia Schwarzenegger goes hard on Auntie Naa and her crew over Yaw Sarpong marriage issue

By Qwame Benedict
Radio and TV personality Afia Schwarzenegger has gone hard on Auntie Naa and her production crew following her interview with Yaw Sarpong’s wife on radio.

Oyerepa FM/TV afternoon presenter Auntie Naa has been dragged on social media for the past three days following her decision to interview Gospel singer Yaw Sarpong’s wife over their marital issue.

In a self-recorded video, Afia Schwarzenegger dragged Auntie into the gutters questioning her about her position in the Ashanti Region to be settling issues for people.

According to her, it is only someone sitting on a stool in the Ashanti Region who is allowed to sit on cases.

She lashed out again by questioning Auntie Naa why she failed to settle her marital issue with her ex-husband but rather went to marry another man and what even made it worse is she made the wedding private.

Watch the video below:

Source:GhPage

