Cyril George Carstensen Lutterodt, popularly known as Counselor Lutterodt, has furiously reacted to Akuapem Poloo’s recent naked photo and Afia Schwarzenegger as having a bad influence on her.

The controversial Ghanaian marriage counsellor among pundits on Adom FM stated that any person that becomes a close friend with Afia Schwarzenegger turns out to be worse than they were before.

Akuapem Poloo’s recent nude picture with her son on the boy’s birthday caused a stir on social media of which even caught the attention of the CID of the Ghana Police service.

According to Counsellor Lutterodt, until Akuapem Poloo real named Rosemond Brown, became friends with Afia Schwarzenegger, she was the good type of socialite.

Akuapem Poloo, per Counsellor Lutterodt, is not an Akuapem, but is a Togolese, and has never done anything in her famous life that has brought a positive impact in Ghana.

He went further to state that even famous Ghanaian musician, Mzbel, couldn’t neglect societal norms to smoke ‘weed’ in front of her child until she became friends with Afia Schwarzenegger.

Counsellor Lutterodt expressed his disappointment in Akuapem Poloo upon her invitation from the CID on behalf of The Child Rights International.

Reports have it that Akuapem Poloo is expected to pay heed to the invitation by CID following the naked photo with her son posted on her Instagram page.

