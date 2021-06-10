- Advertisement -

Former bestie of controversial Afia Schwarzenegger, Nana Tornado has started attacking and exposing her again.

According to Tonardo in his new attack, Afia does not own any house in Accra as she has always been making noise about.

It would be remembered that some months ago, the news went out that Afia Schwarzenegger has been kicked out of her home.

She later came back to tell the world that she wasn’t sacked but she had actually bought a new house and therefore decided to move into her new mansion.

Afia later came back to announce that she has even bought a house for her kids as a graduation gift.

Well, Nana Tonardo who used to be the right-hand man of Afia Schwar has revealed that no one should take her seriously.

In a video sighted on social media, Tonardo stated emphatically Afia Schwarzenegger has no house in Accra and her mum stays in an uncompleted building somewhere in the Ashanti Region.



Tornado in the video also revealed that Afia Schwar’s mother whom he reffered to Auntie during he prime was engaged in promiscious lifestyle and was just renting room in Kumasi.

He continued that if she had lived a decent lifestyle, she could at least brag about owning a self-contained house but now the story is different and that is the same lifestyle her daughter Afia Schwar has also taken up renting rooms all over.