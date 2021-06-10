type here...
GhPageNewsAfia Schwarzenegger has never built any house in Accra
News

Afia Schwarzenegger has never built any house in Accra

By Qwame Benedict
Afia Schwarzenegger has never built any house in Accra
Nana Tornado-Afia Schwarzenegger
- Advertisement -

Former bestie of controversial Afia Schwarzenegger, Nana Tornado has started attacking and exposing her again.

According to Tonardo in his new attack, Afia does not own any house in Accra as she has always been making noise about.

It would be remembered that some months ago, the news went out that Afia Schwarzenegger has been kicked out of her home.

She later came back to tell the world that she wasn’t sacked but she had actually bought a new house and therefore decided to move into her new mansion.

Afia later came back to announce that she has even bought a house for her kids as a graduation gift.

Well, Nana Tonardo who used to be the right-hand man of Afia Schwar has revealed that no one should take her seriously.

In a video sighted on social media, Tonardo stated emphatically Afia Schwarzenegger has no house in Accra and her mum stays in an uncompleted building somewhere in the Ashanti Region.

Watch the video below:

Subscribe to watch new videos

Tornado in the video also revealed that Afia Schwar’s mother whom he reffered to Auntie during he prime was engaged in promiscious lifestyle and was just renting room in Kumasi.

He continued that if she had lived a decent lifestyle, she could at least brag about owning a self-contained house but now the story is different and that is the same lifestyle her daughter Afia Schwar has also taken up renting rooms all over.

Source:Ghpage

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Thursday, June 10, 2021
Accra
few clouds
82.8 ° F
82.8 °
82.8 °
74 %
1mph
20 %
Thu
85 °
Fri
85 °
Sat
85 °
Sun
84 °
Mon
82 °

TRENDING

GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016 - 2021 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News