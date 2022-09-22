- Advertisement -

Maa Linda and Afia Schwar’s internet beef has suddenly turned into a war conquest following the damning allegations the two have levelled against each other for the past few days.

Just about three days ago, Afia Schwar broke the internet by accusing Abeiku Santana of chopping Maa Linda’s daughter Felicia Osei and promising her fame afterwards but neglected her after getting into her pants.

She also alleged that Maa Linda’s eldest daughter Rocklyn has been cursed by a no-nonsense woman after she caught her with her hubby.

Ever since these two heavy accusations from Afia Schwar landed on the internet, there has been a brutal banter between the two controversial ladies dragging themselves and exposing each other’s secrets.

Maa Linda has replied to Afia Schwar’s latest allegations against her and her kids in a very explosive manner.

According to the Tiktoker, Afia Schwar hired thugs to dig out her father’s corpse to be used for rituals at the blindside of her family members

She continued that because of the evil intentions Afia Schwar had schemed with her father’s dead body, she denied her father’s family members access to the corpse during and after his burial.

As claimed by Maa Linda, Afia Schwarzenegger’s father’s body is currently in her room and she is using it for rituals and if we doubt, we should ask her house help – Mary.

