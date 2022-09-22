type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainmentAfia Schwar hired thugs to dig out her father's corpse for rituals...
Entertainment

Afia Schwar hired thugs to dig out her father’s corpse for rituals – Maa Linda alleges

By Armani Brooklyn
Afia Schwarzenegger hired thugs to dig out her father's corpse for rituals - Maa Linda alleges
- Advertisement -

Maa Linda and Afia Schwar’s internet beef has suddenly turned into a war conquest following the damning allegations the two have levelled against each other for the past few days.

Just about three days ago, Afia Schwar broke the internet by accusing Abeiku Santana of chopping Maa Linda’s daughter Felicia Osei and promising her fame afterwards but neglected her after getting into her pants.

READ ALSO: Afia Schwar curses Maa Linda

She also alleged that Maa Linda’s eldest daughter Rocklyn has been cursed by a no-nonsense woman after she caught her with her hubby.

Ever since these two heavy accusations from Afia Schwar landed on the internet, there has been a brutal banter between the two controversial ladies dragging themselves and exposing each other’s secrets.

Maa Linda has replied to Afia Schwar’s latest allegations against her and her kids in a very explosive manner.

According to the Tiktoker, Afia Schwar hired thugs to dig out her father’s corpse to be used for rituals at the blindside of her family members

She continued that because of the evil intentions Afia Schwar had schemed with her father’s dead body, she denied her father’s family members access to the corpse during and after his burial.

As claimed by Maa Linda, Afia Schwarzenegger’s father’s body is currently in her room and she is using it for rituals and if we doubt, we should ask her house help – Mary.

Watch the video below to know more…

READ ALSO: Maa Linda’s daughter replies Afia Schwar over claims of being cursed for sleeping with a married man

    Source:Ghpage

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Thursday, September 22, 2022
    Accra
    broken clouds
    79.2 ° F
    79.2 °
    79.2 °
    83 %
    2.2mph
    75 %
    Thu
    80 °
    Fri
    80 °
    Sat
    80 °
    Sun
    81 °
    Mon
    81 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    [email protected]

    © 2016 - 2022 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News