Afia Schwarzenegger has once again found herself back on the radio after signing a deal with Wontumi radio a few days ago worth millions of cedis.

The popular comedienne has been mourning her dad on social media but little did we know she was actually working things out under the radar to come back on the radio.

This new development came to light after she shared a photo of herself and the NPP regional chairman of the Asanti Region Bernard Antwi Bosiako popularly known as Chairman Wontumi at the premises of the station.

Sharing the photo, she captioned it: “Thank you Chairman Wontumi. Do you see it coming? Wontumi Fm”

See the photo below: