Afia Schwarzenegger jubilates over the arrest of Obinim (Video)

Controversial radio/television personality Afia Schwarzenegger has also reacted to the arrest of Bishop Daniel Obinim, the founder and leader of International Godsway Church by the police.

The media figure after the arrest of the clergyman took to social media to jubilate and sing praise unto Kennedy Agyapong for making it possible. She mocked Obinim on live video.

In the video, Afia disclosed that the only person Kennedy wouldn’t want to try is herself because she is untouchable but all others are nothing to him.

Afia Schwar to make matters worse in her ridicule called lawyer of Obinim to break the news to him. The lawyer was startled when he heard the news.

WATCH THE VIDEO BELOW:

From the video, she was extremely happy about the news of Obinim’s arrest as she always looked forward to that.

Call to mind; Yesterday, Officers of Ghana Police services stormed his church in the afternoon to arrest him.

Report by Peace FM’s Nana Yaw Kese revealed that Obinim has been on the wanted list of the police for a while now but he has been dodging arrest until yesterday.

The police received information that he was having counselling session at his church and they went there to arrest him.

Obinim after inspecting the arrest warrant told the police he needed a moment to change his cloth before leaving for the police station.

Angel Obinim appeared from his room only to tell the police he is very sick and can’t go with them to the police station. In fact, within that short period, Obinim collapsed.

In other news, Kennedy Agyapong has reacted to the arrest of Obinim. According to him, he will stop at nothing to bring him down.