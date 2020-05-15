LEO, Ghana's first virtual banker. Let's chat today!
Home Lifestyle Afia Schwarzenegger jubilates over the arrest of Obinim (Video)
Source:GHPAGE
Lifestyle

Afia Schwarzenegger jubilates over the arrest of Obinim (Video)

By Mr. Tabernacle
0
Afia Schwarzenegger jubilates over the arrest of Obinim
Afia Schwarzenegger jubilates over the arrest of Obinim
- Advertisement -

Controversial radio/television personality Afia Schwarzenegger has also reacted to the arrest of Bishop Daniel Obinim, the founder and leader of International Godsway Church by the police.

READ ALSO: Now you’re faking sickness – Kennedy Agyapong first reaction after Obinim’s arrest

The media figure after the arrest of the clergyman took to social media to jubilate and sing praise unto Kennedy Agyapong for making it possible. She mocked Obinim on live video.

In the video, Afia disclosed that the only person Kennedy wouldn’t want to try is herself because she is untouchable but all others are nothing to him.

Afia Schwar to make matters worse in her ridicule called lawyer of Obinim to break the news to him. The lawyer was startled when he heard the news.

WATCH THE VIDEO BELOW:

READ ALSO: Video of the embarrassing moment Accra FM presenter sacked Kidi from a live interview

From the video, she was extremely happy about the news of Obinim’s arrest as she always looked forward to that.

Call to mind; Yesterday, Officers of Ghana Police services stormed his church in the afternoon to arrest him.

Report by Peace FM’s Nana Yaw Kese revealed that Obinim has been on the wanted list of the police for a while now but he has been dodging arrest until yesterday.

The police received information that he was having counselling session at his church and they went there to arrest him.

READ ALSO: Full story on how naked man was pushed to death from an Ashawo window in Kumasi Asafo

Obinim after inspecting the arrest warrant told the police he needed a moment to change his cloth before leaving for the police station.

Angel Obinim appeared from his room only to tell the police he is very sick and can’t go with them to the police station. In fact, within that short period, Obinim collapsed.

In other news, Kennedy Agyapong has reacted to the arrest of Obinim. According to him, he will stop at nothing to bring him down.

Previous articleNow you’re faking sickness – Kennedy Agyapong first reaction after Obinim’s arrest
Next articleAma Endorsed; the sexiest Ghanaian carpenter who first set out to be a lawyer

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

RELATED STORIES

Lifestyle

Florence Obinim is the cause of her husband’s arrest – Ken’s close friend reveals secret

Mr. Tabernacle -
Yesterday, the news about the arrest of the founder and leader of International God's Way Church Bishop Daniel Obinim went viral.
Read more
Lifestyle

Ama Endorsed; the sexiest Ghanaian carpenter who first set out to be a lawyer

RASHAD -
A story of a Ghanaian lady who is a carpenter has been narrated on social media and has motivated every young person...
Read more
Lifestyle

Now you’re faking sickness – Kennedy Agyapong first reaction after Obinim’s arrest

Mr. Tabernacle -
Hon. Kennedy Agyapong has reacted to the arrest of Bishop Daniel Obinim, the founder and leader of International Godsway Church by the...
Read more
Lifestyle

Bishop Obinim arrested by Ghana police after Ken’s exposé

RASHAD -
Bishop Daniel Obinim, the founder and leader of International Godsway Church has been arrested by the police, Ghpage can confirm.
Read more
Lifestyle

Full story on how naked man was pushed to death from an Ashawo window in Kumasi Asafo

Mr. Tabernacle -
A prostitute in Kumasi-Asafo has been arrested by police after she pushed a client to his death from the window of a...
Read more
Lifestyle

Ama Coke reacts to being ‘chopped’ in a swimming pool by a married man

RASHAD -
In December 2019, a video of a popular Slay Queen being hammered in a swimming pool by an unknown guy went viral...
Read more

TODAY

Friday, May 15, 2020
Accra
few clouds
29 ° C
29 °
29 °
83 %
3.6kmh
20 %
Fri
31 °
Sat
31 °
Sun
31 °
Mon
31 °
Tue
32 °

Most Read

Lifestyle

Bishop Obinim arrested by Ghana police after Ken’s exposé

RASHAD -
Bishop Daniel Obinim, the founder and leader of International Godsway Church has been arrested by the police, Ghpage can confirm.
Read more
Lifestyle

Mother narrates how her 17yr old son impregnated his own younger sisters

RASHAD -
A Devastated mother has shared a sad story on social media to seek advice on what action to take to deal with...
Read more
Entertainment

Video of the embarrassing moment Accra FM presenter sacked Kidi from a live interview

Mr. Tabernacle -
Afrobeat singer, Kidi had the shock of his life when he was blasted and sacked after showing up late for a scheduled...
Read more
Entertainment

Tracey Boakye welcomes second child- Drops baby bump photos

RASHAD -
Tracey Boakye, the popular Ghanaian actress has given birth to her second child, Ghpage can confirm. Tracey Boakye who...
Read more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

READ

Ghana Entertainment News
Richest Pastors in Ghana

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016-2020 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News