Afia Schwarzenegger leaves a sad & heartbreaking note following her brother’s demise

It is indeed a sad thing to lose a loved one. It is not easy during these moments of life. From personal experience, the feeling is not comfortable.

This is the exact state of Afia Schwarzenegger.

Afia Schwar yesterday broke the sad news of her brother’s demise on her official Instagram page.

In the video which was first shared by Schwar herself on her IG page, she and her late brother were seriously chilling inside the pub.

Throughout the video, Afia Schwar and her late brother expressed the undiluted love they share for each other.

The comedienne has in another post shared a video of herself and her deceased brother together with her twin boys having a good time at a restaurant.

The caption she gave to the post has broken hearts and has filled the eyes of fans and followers with tears.

She wrote: Eiiiii Kwadwo Bonsu.. Why. Indicating that the brother’s death has really hit her hard, especially at a time she just celebrated her father’s 1 year death anniversary.

Currently, Afia Schwar has requested privacy in these trying times.