Mona Gucci’s claim that she resigned from Kantanka TV and was not sacked as it was been speculated has landed her on Afia’s dagger – it has presented Afia Schwarzenegger the opportunity to mock her.

Afia Schwarzenegger in a recent Instagram video was making a jest of Mona, saying “I am no more on social media, and I am going to school”, indicating Mona’s stance that she resigned from Kantanta TV to continue her education.

“But what do you say, have I been sacked or I resigned, what do you say?.Lawyer claims she has resigned, she’s going to school to become a judge” Afia continued with the mockery.

Mona Gucci after announcing that she has resigned, deleted a few hours later and Afia in this current video made reference to that and quizzed why she has removed the post.

Mona Gucci who is known in private life as Abigail Semeha announced her resignation in a post on social media on Friday, April 2, 2021. The post showed the resignation letter she sent to the CEO of Kantanka TV, Kwadwo Safo Jnr.

In the letter, Mona Gucci indicated that she was going to school and will return to the station after that.

She thanked the management of Kantanka TV and her colleagues for helping to make her time at the station a good one.

Attached to the resignation letter she posted: “I humbly bow out of KantankaTv as the hottest host for linkup celebrity show….first of all I was in ghana for a short holiday wen Kantanka approached me to host the linkup show..Tv n radio is my God given passion so I agreed to while away time …I made Kantanka one of the most watched tv stations in ghana …from viewership to followers I made it happen…but as the Bible says there’s time for everything….I thank Kantanka tv for the love n support to make the linkup show one of the best in Ghana…the family at Kantanka tv is amazing I won’t forget them in a hurry… such love…thank u to everyone who supports n love AdwoaBroniPapabi MonaGucci…. when am done with school I won’t hesitate to come back to my family (Kantanka)… until then I HAVE OFFICIALLY RESIGNED FROM KANTANKA TV @kwadwosafo_jnr my boss you are one in a million God bless ur kind heart..”

Mona Gucci resignation letter

It must be noted however that, Mona Gucci parting ways with Kantanka was made public for the first time on Fiifi Pratt’s show on Kingdom+. On the show, it was revealed, Kantanka was looking for a new presenter to fill in for Mona– meanwhile what the public knew was that Mona is still the host.

It was after that, Mona Gucci came out to announce her resignation and deleted the entire post a few hours later.

However, there is a confusion whether Mona Gucci resigned or was pushed out.

According to GHPage.com sources, she was sacked but had to quickly bring a resignation letter to make it looked like she has rather resigned.

Details of why she was sacked from the link up show are in this video.

