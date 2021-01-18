Afia Schwarzenegger mocks Mzbel after Ga Spiritual court Nae-We duped her 2,000 cedis

- Advertisement -

Afia Schwarzenegger has poked fun at Mzbel after the latter revealed on the United Showbiz Show on Saturday, January 16, 2021, that she had been swindled by the Nae-We of the Ga spiritual court.

Mzbel speaking to Nana Ama Mcbrown, host of the show, disclaimed that the Ga Traditional court system was fraudulent while advising others against seeking help with them.

Mzbel, in an earlier appearance on the show, mentioned that some members of the Ga community had highly recommended the Wulomo, priest of the Ga Traditional community, as the man to see regarding her issues with Afia Schwarzenegger.

The onetime besties now have turned enemies and would go every length to hurt each other as Mzbel sought to settle their fracas with the Wulomo.

The veteran songstress, however, disclosed on Saturday’s show that she found out that the whole traditional system is a fraud.

Mzbel who let go of her Christian faith for similar reasons has announced that the Nae-we is no different.

The singer added that after taking 2000 cedis, the Wulomo mysteriously had been hospitalized since.

Her statement was met with laughter and shock by other panellists on the Show including political activist A-Plus and entertainment journalist, Arnold Baidoo.

Meanwhile, Afia Schwar in a new video has made a mockery of the singer claiming she is not organized upstairs.

WATCH VIDEO BELOW:

She derided Mzbel stating that her power is beyond the Wulomo’s hence her failed attempt at spiritually assaulting her.

Afia had a good laugh while shisha smoking and hilariously asked for Mzbel’s MOMO number so she could refund her 2000 cedis.