The fracas between Afia Schwarzenegger and two of her former buddies Mzbel and Nana Tornado is not ending anytime soon, from the look of how events are unfolding.

Nana Tornado and musician Mzbel have partnered and launched a serious attack on controversial media personality Afia Schwarzenegger.

In a fresh allegation by Nana Tornado, he reveals Afia Schwarzenegger took huge sums of money from Prophet Badu Kobi to attack and insult Rev. Owusu Bempah.

The Actor further stated that he was with Afia Schwar all these while whenever she(Afia) meets up with Badu Kobi and Mr beautiful at restaurants and other joints to take money to undertake the evil mission.

According to Tornado, greedy Afia Schwar will not give him a dime of the money she goes to receive from the Prophet, even though he was the one fueling her with words to use in her attack on Owusu Bempah.

WATCH THE VIDEO BELOW;

In the video above, Nana Tornado angrily mentioned that he’s ever ready to face Afia Schwar anytime and any day.

Seen together with Mzbel in the live video, who apparently have joined forces Tornado said he will not allow Afia to intimidate Mzbel, as he is ever ready to fight for her.