Afia Schwarzenegger goes naked on social media

Media personality and socialite Afia Schwarzenegger unperturbed about the viral news of her alleged arrest by the police has once again stormed social media with a hot semi-nude video.

The Comedienne in a video sighted on Instagram shared on her page, dressed in an all black bikini. Very hot.

Looking bright and unconcerned about what netizens may talk twerked like a pro to te camera.

Sharing her post on social media she a wrote;

“I am working from the headquarters….Come n video this also…poverty n stupidity Make money or die poor”

Judging from the way she danced happily, it gives the impression that she has nothing on her mind.